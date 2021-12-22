News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged over theft of 5ft tall nutcracker from King's Lynn pub

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:41 PM December 22, 2021
A Nutcracker soldier has been stolen from The Wenns Chop and Ale House in King's Lynn.

A man has been arrested in connection with stealing a nutcracker from outside a King's Lynn pub. - Credit: The Wenns Chop and Ale House

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a nutcracker soldier from outside a King's Lynn pub.

The soldier stood in the doorway of the Wenns Chop and Ale House in the Saturday Market Place, before it was seen being taken by a man at about 10pm on Wednesday, December 15.

CCTV footage released by the ale house showed a man carrying it under his arm down the street.

Manager Lawrence Thetford and assistant manager Hannah Howling at the Wenns

Manager Lawrence Thetford and assistant manager Hannah Howling at the Wenns, when their 5ft nutcracker was returned. - Credit: Wenns Chop and Ale House

An anonymous phone call on Sunday, December 19 revealed that the nutcracker had been left in the garden of a house in King's Lynn.

Following its return, the pub took to Facebook to thank people who helped to find the Christmas ornament.

Police confirmed that a 43-year-old man from King's Lynn has been charged with theft of the wooden soldier.

He has also been charged with theft of a pedal cycle and breach of bail conditions.

The male will be attending King's Lynn Magistrates' Court.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

