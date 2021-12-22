Man charged over theft of 5ft tall nutcracker from King's Lynn pub
- Credit: The Wenns Chop and Ale House
A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a nutcracker soldier from outside a King's Lynn pub.
The soldier stood in the doorway of the Wenns Chop and Ale House in the Saturday Market Place, before it was seen being taken by a man at about 10pm on Wednesday, December 15.
CCTV footage released by the ale house showed a man carrying it under his arm down the street.
An anonymous phone call on Sunday, December 19 revealed that the nutcracker had been left in the garden of a house in King's Lynn.
Following its return, the pub took to Facebook to thank people who helped to find the Christmas ornament.
Police confirmed that a 43-year-old man from King's Lynn has been charged with theft of the wooden soldier.
He has also been charged with theft of a pedal cycle and breach of bail conditions.
The male will be attending King's Lynn Magistrates' Court.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.