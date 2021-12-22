Man charged over theft of 5ft tall nutcracker from King's Lynn pub

A man has been arrested in connection with stealing a nutcracker from outside a King's Lynn pub. - Credit: The Wenns Chop and Ale House

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a nutcracker soldier from outside a King's Lynn pub.

The soldier stood in the doorway of the Wenns Chop and Ale House in the Saturday Market Place, before it was seen being taken by a man at about 10pm on Wednesday, December 15.

CCTV footage released by the ale house showed a man carrying it under his arm down the street.

Manager Lawrence Thetford and assistant manager Hannah Howling at the Wenns, when their 5ft nutcracker was returned. - Credit: Wenns Chop and Ale House

An anonymous phone call on Sunday, December 19 revealed that the nutcracker had been left in the garden of a house in King's Lynn.

Following its return, the pub took to Facebook to thank people who helped to find the Christmas ornament.

Police confirmed that a 43-year-old man from King's Lynn has been charged with theft of the wooden soldier.

He has also been charged with theft of a pedal cycle and breach of bail conditions.

The male will be attending King's Lynn Magistrates' Court.

