Man arrested at airport in connection with Norfolk rape investigation

A man has been arrested at Stansted airport following the rape of a woman in Norfolk.

The incident happened sometime between 11.30pm on Thursday, December 12 and 2.30am on Friday, December 13 last year and is believed to have taken place in a property off White Hart Street.

The man was arrested at Stansted airport yesterday morning (Thursday, March 5) and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre in Suffolk for questioning.

Anyone with information about the incident, or may have dash cam footage which could assist the enquiry, should contact police on 101.