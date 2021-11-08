Man in 30s arrested in connection with break-in at Esso filling station

Police are currently on the scene at Coltishall Island where there has been a break-in at the Jet petrol station. - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at an Esso filling station.

Two police vans were called to the scene at the Coltishall Island petrol station just before 12.45am this morning to reports of a burglary, with one vehicle from the forensics team currently at the site.

The front window of the station's mini mart has been smashed, with a cordon around the area.

It is currently closed while police investigations continue.

A police spokeswoman said: "A man in his 30’s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning."

