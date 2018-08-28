Search

Advanced search

Man arrested in connection with Great Yarmouth murder released on bail

PUBLISHED: 21:49 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:49 13 November 2018

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A man arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old in Great Yarmouth has been released on bail.

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which happened in South Market Road on Wednesday, November 7.

The victim has been named locally as Kelvin Adamson.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were initially arrested in connection with the incident.

The man has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

No further action will be taken against the woman, who was also questioned before being released on Friday.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday established the man died as a result of a single stab wound.

The property remains sealed off.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

The 10-year wait: 30,000 customers at petrol station in first six months after opening

The Gulf petrol station at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: Gulf.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

‘It’s deeply offensive’ - Antique shop sells Nazi mementos and trousers made at Auschwitz

Trousers manufactured at Auschwitz Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

Fears providing ‘second-class service’ at West Norfolk hospital would be ‘admission of defeat’

MP Henry Bellingham said the proposal would be an 'admission of defeat' by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast