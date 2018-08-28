Search

Daily dope smoker caught in car smelling of cannabis in Thetford

PUBLISHED: 13:30 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 02 January 2019

A man was arrested after police pulled over a car smelling of cannabis in Thetford Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police arrested a driver who gave a positive drug test an hour after smoking cannabis.

Officers pulled over a car at Tesco, in Thetford, last night. One tweeted: “Vehicle pulled up outside Tesco Thetford earlier with a strong smell of cannabis coming from it.

“The driver admitted to smoking cannabis daily and just one hour beforehand. Provided positive sample on @DrugWipeUK #arrested #Fatal4 @BrecklandPolice #1787.”

Officers also pulled over a vehicle in Great Yarmouth for having a defective brake light last night and arrested the female driver after she tested positive for drugs.

