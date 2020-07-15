Man arrested after 50,000 illegal tobacco products found in car boot

Breckland Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after he was found carrying 50,000 illegal tobacco products in the boot of his car.

Officers stopped the man at 7.20pm on Monday, July 13, on London Road in Dereham.

When officers inspected the Citroen Berlingo, they found 50,000 tobacco products including packets of cigarettes and loose tobacco in the boot.

The car was seized by police.

The 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene before being taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, he was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Dereham Safer Neighbourhood team sergeant, Matt Howes, said: “The incident came to light as a result of a proactive stop by my beat managers.

“As a team we always look to target those that cause harm to the community and this is no exception.

“Illegal tobacco is unregulated and can contain harmful ingredients.”