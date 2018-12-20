Man arrested in Great Yarmouth suspected of animal cruelty involving a dog

The man remains in police custody, and the dog is safe. Picture: Archant

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Great Yarmouth on suspicion of animal cruelty.

He was arrested this evening amid concerns for the welfare of a Staffordshire type dog.

Police have taken the man into custody, where he will later be questioned.

Officers said the investigation is in its early stages, but the dog has been taken into their care and is safe.