Speeding A11 driver who had two-year-old child in car arrested for drug-driving

Police officers arrested a driver on the A11 at Mildenhall on New Year's Day after he tested positive for drugs. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A speeding motorist has been arrested for drug-driving on the A11 while his two-year-old child and partner were in the car.

The 26-year-old man from Great Yarmouth, who was travelling towards Norwich between 80 and 100mph, was initially stopped at Mildenhall at 7.15pm on New Year's Day.

He was followed by a marked police vehicle from the Mildenhall police team for a considerable distance, according to roads policing officer PC Wayne Sturman.

PC Sturman added the driver had his two-year-old child and partner in the car. The 26-year-old was subsequently tested for drugs on the roadside by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

He was reported for speeding but arrested for drug-driving just after 7.30pm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for more tests, according to PC Sturman.

The driver was later released while officers wait for results from his blood test.

