Man arrested for drug driving, possessing cannabis, possessing a knife and money laundering

PUBLISHED: 11:57 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 16 January 2020

The King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

The King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possessing cannabis, possessing a lock knife and money laundering.

Police swooped in what one officer described as a proactive vehicle stop in King's Lynn yesterday morning.

It came as part of Operation Guardian - the campaign against so-called county lines drug gangs by police forces across England and Wales.

This morning's arrest was the second of the day for officers in Lynn.

The first visitor to the cells was a man arrested in Gaywood on suspicion of cycle theft.

A bike was recovered afterwards from a nearby address searched by officers.

Anti-social behaviour has been another priority in recent days. Officers said on social media 11 dispersal orders had been issued and three bicycles seized from youths in Kings Lynn town centre and bus station on Saturday evening after complaints from members of the public.

