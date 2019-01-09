Man arrested for drug driving with 18-month-old child in car

Stock photo of a Drugwipe test. Photo: Archant Archant

A man has been arrested for drug driving with his 18 month old child in the back of the car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested the man in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night.

They first stopped him in Nelson Road at around 3pm because his vehicle seemed to be in a dangerous condition.

PC Callum Walchester, from the Acle Roads and Armed Policing team, said: “The vehicle was noticed by a roads policing officer due to the glass on the windows being excessively tinted. Tinted glass reduces the visibility for the driver, thus increasing their chances of being involved in a collision, for example at junctions when trying to spot hazards such as motorcyclists.

“In this case the glass let through less than 30pc of light, the legal requirement being 70pc.”

PC Walchester said it was established the driver, had recently used cannabis and when tested, failed a drug test. He said: “They were arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth custody. Enquiries are ongoing to establish if they were over the legal limit. They have since been released under investigation.

“Drink and drug driving is among one of the four main contributing factors to serious injury and fatal collisions on UK roads. We will continue to target those who place the lives of themselves and others at risk by this needless action. We plead to those who do it to think and stop and to those who know of it happening to report it.”

Earlier the team had tweeted that the driver was “not only risking his life but also his 18-month child in the back.”