Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man hot wired own car and hid in bush to escape arrest

PUBLISHED: 08:27 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:27 18 May 2019

The man in his 40s was arrested for drug driving offences in Norwich on Friday. Photo: Norwich Police

The man in his 40s was arrested for drug driving offences in Norwich on Friday. Photo: Norwich Police

Archant

A man who hot wired his own car after police confiscated his keys has been arrested for drug driving in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

The man in his 40s was arrested for drug driving offences and had his silver Chevrolet seized for no insurance on Oak Street in Norwich on Friday evening.

Police said the driver tried to escape arrest by hot wiring his own car and hiding in a bush, before officers caught up with him.

In a tweet, Norwich police said: "You can hide in a bush and even 'hot wire' your own car (because we have your keys) to try and get away but we will get you...... Male in his 40s arrested Oak Street for drug driving related offences and vehicle seized for no insurance."

Most Read

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in for Bundesliga star

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is being linked with another raid on the Bundesliga Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Enquiries ongoing’ following blaze which decimated builders’ yard

Police enquiries are 'ongoing' after fire tore through a builders' yard at Woods Meadow in Oulton. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Enquiries ongoing’ following blaze which decimated builders’ yard

Police enquiries are 'ongoing' after fire tore through a builders' yard at Woods Meadow in Oulton. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Prince William tells how his time as an air ambulance pilot affected his mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken about his time as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists