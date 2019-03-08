Man hot wired own car and hid in bush to escape arrest

The man in his 40s was arrested for drug driving offences in Norwich on Friday. Photo: Norwich Police Archant

A man who hot wired his own car after police confiscated his keys has been arrested for drug driving in Norwich.

The man in his 40s was arrested for drug driving offences and had his silver Chevrolet seized for no insurance on Oak Street in Norwich on Friday evening.

Police said the driver tried to escape arrest by hot wiring his own car and hiding in a bush, before officers caught up with him.

In a tweet, Norwich police said: "You can hide in a bush and even 'hot wire' your own car (because we have your keys) to try and get away but we will get you...... Male in his 40s arrested Oak Street for drug driving related offences and vehicle seized for no insurance."