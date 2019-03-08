Suspected drink driver arrested after swerving between lanes past police

A man has been charged after being stopped whilst drink driving with no insurance in Wisbech. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police Cambridgeshire Police

A driver has been arrested after he swerved between the lanes on a road passing a police car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man has been charged after being stopped whilst drink driving with no insurance in Wisbech. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police A man has been charged after being stopped whilst drink driving with no insurance in Wisbech. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

The driver was stopped by police on North End in Wisbech on Monday at 11.37pm.

You may also want to watch:

A 39-year-old man has been charged with drink driving with no insurance, and his vehicle has seized. He is due before Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were on patrol in Wisbech at 11.37pm yesterday (4 November) when they stopped a car on North End.

"The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving without insurance and driving under the influence of alcohol."