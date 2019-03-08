Suspected drink driver arrested after swerving between lanes past police
PUBLISHED: 10:27 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 05 November 2019
Cambridgeshire Police
A driver has been arrested after he swerved between the lanes on a road passing a police car.
A man has been charged after being stopped whilst drink driving with no insurance in Wisbech. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police
The driver was stopped by police on North End in Wisbech on Monday at 11.37pm.
A 39-year-old man has been charged with drink driving with no insurance, and his vehicle has seized. He is due before Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said: "Officers were on patrol in Wisbech at 11.37pm yesterday (4 November) when they stopped a car on North End.
"The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving without insurance and driving under the influence of alcohol."
