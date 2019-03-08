Man arrested for carrying blade in quiet residential street
PUBLISHED: 15:17 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 14 April 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested after being found in possession of a blade in a residential street in King’s Lynn.
The item was found following a stop and search carried out by police on Clifford Burman Close, in a suburb to the north of Kings Lynn, between Gaywood and South Wotton.
The man was arrested for possessing a bladed article.
Norfolk Police recently took part in Operation Sceptre to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.
A total of 237 knives were handed in or seized during the week-long initiative, including machetes, samurai swords, daggers, hunting knives and flick knives.