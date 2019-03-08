'Not worth it': Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving as he went 'to get a burger'
A motorist who drove a vehicle erratically near to police officers has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
The man was arrested by police in Great Yarmouth on Saturday night (June 8).
Officers said the man gave a positive breath test on the roadside, with a reading of 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath recorded in custody.
The legal limit is 35.
In a post on Twitter, Gt Yarmouth Police tweeted: "Vehicle pulled out on #PC1067 & #PC1963 before driving erratically in Great Yarmouth.
"Positive roadside breath test and blew 72 in custody, stated he was only going to get himself a burger.
"#notworthit."
