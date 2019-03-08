'Not worth it': Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving as he went 'to get a burger'

A motorist who drove a vehicle erratically near to police officers has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Vehicle pulled out on #PC1067 & #PC1963 before driving erratically in Great Yarmouth, positive roadside breath test and blew 72 in custody, stated he was only going to get himself a burger. #notworthit #charged — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) June 9, 2019

The man was arrested by police in Great Yarmouth on Saturday night (June 8).

Officers said the man gave a positive breath test on the roadside, with a reading of 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath recorded in custody.

The legal limit is 35.

