Man arrested after serious sexual assault at Latitude Festival
PUBLISHED: 13:43 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 14 August 2019
A man has been arrested following a serious sexual assault at the Latitude Festival last month.
Police arrested a 20-year-old man in Sussex on Tuesday night (August 13).
He was questioned in police custody and released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The sexual assault reportedly happened in the red camping area at Latitude Festival in Henham Park, near Southwold.
It is believed to have occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, July 20.
Following the incident, specialist trained officers were working with the victim.
On July 25, a spokesperson from Suffolk Police said they identified witnesses as part of the investigation.
