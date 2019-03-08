Search

Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving offences following crash

PUBLISHED: 10:21 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 03 October 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of three offences following a two-vehicle collision on Church Road in Kessingland. Picture: Google Images

A man has been arrested on suspicion of three offences following a late-night crash.

Emergency services responded following a two-vehicle collision on Church Road in Kessingland.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and firefighters from Wrentham fire station, North Lowestoft fire station and two crews from Lowestoft South fire station were alerted to the crash at 11.30pm on Wednesday, October 2.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hyundai i20 and a Mitsubishi Lancer.

"Police attended and had cause to arrest a man in one of the vehicles at the scene.

"A woman in the other car was not injured, but was shook up as a result of the collision.

"A man in his 30s, from the Saxmundham area, was taken to hospital to be checked before being taken to custody at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

"He was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol, on suspicion of driving while unfit due to excess drugs and also on suspicion of intent to supply class B drugs.

"He remains in custody at Great Yarmouth PIC."

