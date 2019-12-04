Search

Man arrested in connection with double stabbing in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:57 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 04 December 2019

Two people have been seriously injured after a stabbing on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing following a daylight brawl in Norwich.

Two men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after being stabbed following a fight which broke out near to the Norwich Shopper, in Dereham Road, just before 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 5.

The men's injuries are not life-threatening, but it is believed one was stabbed in the torso and one in the head. They were taken to hospital after calling for help at a bus stop in Dereham Road.

A police spokesman said a man in his 20s, and from the Norwich area, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

It is believed that those involved were known to one another.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Norwich CID on 101 quoting NC-05112019-214.

