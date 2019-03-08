Search

Man arrested for drug driving without insurance after evading police

PUBLISHED: 20:42 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:44 21 June 2019

Norfolk Police arrested the man in the Barrack Street area on Friday evening. Picture: Norwich Police

Norfolk Police arrested the man in the Barrack Street area on Friday evening. Picture: Norwich Police

A man has been arrested for drug driving without insurance after failing to evade the police.

Norfolk Police arrested the man in the Barrack Street area on Friday evening.

Norwich police tweeted: "Another male who doesn't like being stopped by police. However you were not quite quick enough today."

The man was driving a grey Mercedes CDI ML320.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

