Man arrested for drug driving without insurance after evading police
PUBLISHED: 20:42 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:44 21 June 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested for drug driving without insurance after failing to evade the police.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk Police arrested the man in the Barrack Street area on Friday evening.
Norwich police tweeted: "Another male who doesn't like being stopped by police. However you were not quite quick enough today."
The man was driving a grey Mercedes CDI ML320.
Comments have been disabled on this article.