Man arrested for drug driving without insurance after evading police

Norfolk Police arrested the man in the Barrack Street area on Friday evening. Picture: Norwich Police Archant

A man has been arrested for drug driving without insurance after failing to evade the police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Police arrested the man in the Barrack Street area on Friday evening.

Norwich police tweeted: "Another male who doesn't like being stopped by police. However you were not quite quick enough today."

The man was driving a grey Mercedes CDI ML320.