Man arrested after incident which blocked off housing estate

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

A man has been arrested after a police pursuit which saw a Cringleford housing estate blocked off.

Police, including the dog unit, cordoned off Verbena Road, near Round House Way, at about 10pm on Wednesday night.

Multiple vehicles were at the scene, while a 4x4 with its hazard lights on and bonnet slightly open were also in the road.

South Norfolk police have since confirmed that a man was arrested for driving while over the drug limit, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and failing to stop in Cringleford.

