Man arrested after incident which blocked off housing estate
PUBLISHED: 06:41 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:02 21 March 2019
A man has been arrested after a police pursuit which saw a Cringleford housing estate blocked off.
Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell
Police, including the dog unit, cordoned off Verbena Road, near Round House Way, at about 10pm on Wednesday night.
Multiple vehicles were at the scene, while a 4x4 with its hazard lights on and bonnet slightly open were also in the road.
South Norfolk police have since confirmed that a man was arrested for driving while over the drug limit, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and failing to stop in Cringleford.
