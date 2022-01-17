Man arrested after police chase in west Norfolk

A BMW driver who failed to stop for police in Downham Market has been arrested for a string of offences. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

A driver of a BMW was arrested in the early hours of the morning following a police hunt that started 24 hours earlier.

Officers were investigating petrol thefts from filling stations in Downham Market and Bexwell when they attempted to stop the BMW on Sunday, January 16.

The man, aged in his 30s, failed to stop but was eventually pulled over at 4.30am on Monday, January 17, following a police chase.

He was arrested in connection with both incidents of petrol theft.

He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified, possession of Class A drugs, driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention.

The man was taken to King's Lynn police station for further questioning.

Fail to stop for our officers saturday... we'll catch you sunday! Male arrested for multiple driving offences including failing to stop, disqual drive and bilkings... oh and we'll have your vehicle too! #TEAM2DOWNHAM #PC1833 pic.twitter.com/grS9q7ZAKg — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) January 17, 2022

In a tweet, King's Lynn Police said they seized the vehicle following the arrest.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.