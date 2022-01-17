News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested after police chase in west Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:37 PM January 17, 2022
Man arrested after police pursuit in Downham Market

A BMW driver who failed to stop for police in Downham Market has been arrested for a string of offences. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

A driver of a BMW was arrested in the early hours of the morning following a police hunt that started 24 hours earlier.

Officers were investigating petrol thefts from filling stations in Downham Market and Bexwell when they attempted to stop the BMW on Sunday, January 16.

The man, aged in his 30s, failed to stop but was eventually pulled over at 4.30am on Monday, January 17, following a police chase. 

He was arrested in connection with both incidents of petrol theft.

He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified, possession of Class A drugs, driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention. 

The man was taken to King's Lynn police station for further questioning. 

In a tweet, King's Lynn Police said they seized the vehicle following the arrest.

