Man arrested on suspicion of stealing tools from vehicles
PUBLISHED: 17:34 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:34 02 December 2018
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal tools from unattended vehicles.
Police inspector Jason Selvarajah said the suspected attempted thefts took place in the villages of Dickleburgh and Pulham Market.
The man, arrested on Wednesday, remains under investigation. Inspector Selvarajah asked that people “remove valuables from vehicles overnight and remain vigilant.”
The arrest comes following the theft of thousands of pounds worth of tools from a business in the nearby village of Bressingham on Tuesday, November 27.
On Thursday, November 22 a home in the village of Barningham, between Diss and Thetford, was broken into. A number of items including two TVs, an XBox One games console, 15 XBox One games, a circular saw, a jigsaw and a passport were stolen.
