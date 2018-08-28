Man arrested on suspicion of stealing tools from vehicles

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft from vehicles. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal tools from unattended vehicles.

Last Wednesday a man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal tools from unattended vehicles in #Dickleburgh and #PulhamMarket He remains under investigation and we ask that you remove valuables from vehicles overnight and remain vigilant @SouthNorfPolice pic.twitter.com/UTalfimoAk — Jason Selvarajah (@InspSelvarajah) December 2, 2018

Police inspector Jason Selvarajah said the suspected attempted thefts took place in the villages of Dickleburgh and Pulham Market.

The man, arrested on Wednesday, remains under investigation. Inspector Selvarajah asked that people “remove valuables from vehicles overnight and remain vigilant.”

The arrest comes following the theft of thousands of pounds worth of tools from a business in the nearby village of Bressingham on Tuesday, November 27.

On Thursday, November 22 a home in the village of Barningham, between Diss and Thetford, was broken into. A number of items including two TVs, an XBox One games console, 15 XBox One games, a circular saw, a jigsaw and a passport were stolen.