Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Wanted man arrested in connection with serious sexual assault after driving into police camera

21 March, 2019 - 06:48
A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault after he drove into a police camera.

Breckland police tweeted about the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They said a vehicle hit an automatic number plate recognition camera at Swaffham just before 2.45am.

They said the driver was wanted in connection with a “serious sexual assault” on Wednesday and, “after a quick response”, he was found in Dereham just after 3am.

The car has been seized for “forensic opportunities”.

More to follow.

Most Read

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Most wanted roundup: Have you seen these criminals in Norfolk?

Kelly Anne Fitzgerald (left), James Spittles (centre) and David Tranter (right) are wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich