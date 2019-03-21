Wanted man arrested in connection with serious sexual assault after driving into police camera
21 March, 2019 - 06:48
Archant
A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault after he drove into a police camera.
Breckland police tweeted about the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.
They said a vehicle hit an automatic number plate recognition camera at Swaffham just before 2.45am.
They said the driver was wanted in connection with a “serious sexual assault” on Wednesday and, “after a quick response”, he was found in Dereham just after 3am.
The car has been seized for “forensic opportunities”.
More to follow.