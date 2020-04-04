Search

‘Tactical contact’ used after motorist failed to stop for police

PUBLISHED: 10:56 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 04 April 2020

Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) used “tactical contact” to stop the car and arrest a man on suspicion of numerous offences in the Great Yarmouth area on Friday, April 3. Picture: NSRAPT Twitter

A man was arrested after failing to stop his vehicle for police.

Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) used “tactical contact” to stop the car in the Great Yarmouth area on Friday, April 3.

The motorist, who was subsequently arrested for numerous offences including dangerous driving, was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre (PIC) for further questioning,

A post on the NSRAPT Twitter page said: “This vehicle was stopped with the use of tactical contact after it failed to stop in @GYarmouthPolice area.

“Male driver has been arrested for numerous offences including dangerous driving.

“#RoadSafety”

Tactical contact is a form of ‘hard stop’ – a technique where police drivers make contact with a suspect’s vehicle.

