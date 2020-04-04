‘Tactical contact’ used after motorist failed to stop for police

Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) used "tactical contact" to stop the car and arrest a man on suspicion of numerous offences in the Great Yarmouth area on Friday, April 3.

A man was arrested after failing to stop his vehicle for police.

This vehicle was stopped with the use of tactical contact after it failed to stop in @GYarmouthPolice area.

Male driver has been arrested for numerous offences including dangerous driving. #1826 #RoadSafety #TPAC pic.twitter.com/XeOommIfRk — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 3, 2020

Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) used “tactical contact” to stop the car in the Great Yarmouth area on Friday, April 3.

The motorist, who was subsequently arrested for numerous offences including dangerous driving, was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre (PIC) for further questioning,

Tactical contact is a form of ‘hard stop’ – a technique where police drivers make contact with a suspect’s vehicle.