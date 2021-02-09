News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man, 31, arrested after people conned in cold calling scam

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 10:59 AM February 9, 2021   
Watchdogs are warning people not to fall for a cold call scam. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A 31-year-old man from London has been arrested in connection with fraud offences which conned Norfolk residents out of 'thousands of pounds'. - Credit: © ARCHANT

A 31-year-old man from London has been arrested in connection with fraud offences which saw Norfolk residents conned out of thousands of pounds.

The arrest of the 31-year-old comes after two cold-calling incidents in Hunstanton and Melton Constable on January 28, where elderly residents were contacted by someone claiming to be a police officer.

The Norfolk residents were then conned out of "thousands of pounds", police have said.

Watchdogs have warned people to beware of cold callers. Pic: Adrian Judd.

A 31-year-old man from London has been arrested in connection with fraud offences which conned Norfolk residents out of 'thousands of pounds'. - Credit: Archant

Police arrested the man on Saturday, February 6, in the capital and transferred to Norfolk for questioning in relation to fraud offences.

The man was questioned by detectives at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

He was then released on bail, with conditions, until Wednesday, March 3 while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson from Norfolk police reminded residents that "neither your bank or police officers will ever ask you to withdraw money or purchase items."

Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
  2. 2 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
  3. 3 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
  1. 4 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
  2. 5 Snow day! Head's 'get out and enjoy it' message to pupils
  3. 6 Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
  4. 7 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
  5. 8 Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge
  6. 9 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
  7. 10 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
Hunstanton News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snow settles on a red postbox in Norwich city centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of a large Victorian country home with two bay windows and a large garden at the front

Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Somebody getting a haircut

Coronavirus

Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon