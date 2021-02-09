Man, 31, arrested after people conned in cold calling scam

Published: 10:59 AM February 9, 2021

A 31-year-old man from London has been arrested in connection with fraud offences which conned Norfolk residents out of 'thousands of pounds'. - Credit: © ARCHANT

A 31-year-old man from London has been arrested in connection with fraud offences which saw Norfolk residents conned out of thousands of pounds.

The arrest of the 31-year-old comes after two cold-calling incidents in Hunstanton and Melton Constable on January 28, where elderly residents were contacted by someone claiming to be a police officer.

The Norfolk residents were then conned out of "thousands of pounds", police have said.

A 31-year-old man from London has been arrested in connection with fraud offences which conned Norfolk residents out of 'thousands of pounds'. - Credit: Archant

Police arrested the man on Saturday, February 6, in the capital and transferred to Norfolk for questioning in relation to fraud offences.

The man was questioned by detectives at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

He was then released on bail, with conditions, until Wednesday, March 3 while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson from Norfolk police reminded residents that "neither your bank or police officers will ever ask you to withdraw money or purchase items."