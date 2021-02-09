Man, 31, arrested after people conned in cold calling scam
- Credit: © ARCHANT
A 31-year-old man from London has been arrested in connection with fraud offences which saw Norfolk residents conned out of thousands of pounds.
The arrest of the 31-year-old comes after two cold-calling incidents in Hunstanton and Melton Constable on January 28, where elderly residents were contacted by someone claiming to be a police officer.
The Norfolk residents were then conned out of "thousands of pounds", police have said.
Police arrested the man on Saturday, February 6, in the capital and transferred to Norfolk for questioning in relation to fraud offences.
The man was questioned by detectives at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.
He was then released on bail, with conditions, until Wednesday, March 3 while enquiries continue.
A spokesperson from Norfolk police reminded residents that "neither your bank or police officers will ever ask you to withdraw money or purchase items."
Most Read
- 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
- 2 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
- 3 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
- 4 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
- 5 Snow day! Head's 'get out and enjoy it' message to pupils
- 6 Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
- 7 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
- 8 Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge
- 9 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
- 10 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions