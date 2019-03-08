Video
Armed police swoop on Norwich address to arrest wanted man
PUBLISHED: 13:05 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 04 April 2019
Cameron Russell
Armed police swooped on a Norwich address this morning to arrest a wanted man.
Police presence in Penn Grove following reports of a wanted man staying in the area. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Police went to the address in Penn Grove, Norwich this morning.
And a police spokesman said the man, in his late 20s, was known to have access to weapons therefore armed units were needed.
They said officers arrived in the morning but the arrest was made at around 12.30pm.
The man has been taken into custody.
