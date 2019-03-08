Man arrested as Class A drugs found in raid

Suspected Class A and B drugs and drug paraphernalia seized durting a raid in Attleborough. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A man has been arrested after police carrying out a search warrant in Attleborough discovered a stash of drugs.

Officers raided an address on Station Road in Attleborough on Friday, September 20 and seized a quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Mobile phones and drug paraphernalia were also amongst items discovered during the operation.

Sergeant Marcus Wall, who was a member of the team carrying out the search warrant, tweeted images of the seizure and added: "Warrant in Attleborough today with this lot seized. One detained. You will get caught."