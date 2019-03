Man arrested at Norwich railway station over public order offence

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Denise Bradley copyright: Archant 2014

A man was arrested for a public order offence and breach of bail at Norwich railway station last night.

British Transport Police East Anglia tweeted that the man had been charged and remanded in custody until magistrates court opens tomorrow morning.

They tweeted about the arrest at just after 6.30pm last night, saying: “Not the Saturday night he had planned”.