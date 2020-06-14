Man caught carrying knives on city estate is yet to be interviewed

A man caught carrying two knives and banging on windows on a Norwich estate has yet to be interviewed about the offences as he is still receiving treatment in hospital, it has emerged.

Witnesses described hearing what they thought were two men fighting and shouting near to homes in Southalls Way, Norwich on Sunday, January 26

Initially one policeman was trying to deal with the situation but was later backed up by several more officers after the suspect ran off after refusing to co-operate.

A man in his 30s and from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assault, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon after he was found with two knives.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man was arrested but later sectioned under the Mental Health Act and has been receiving treatment in hospital.

The spokesman said he is yet to be interviewed for the offences.