Man arrested after woman assaulted in Norfolk town

A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted near to the Chase pub in Thetford - Credit: Google

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a woman was assaulted in Thetford.

The attack happened near to the Chase Public House in Newtown in the afternoon of Friday, September 23.

The man was arrested in connection with the incident and was questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Police believe the assault was witnessed by two men who could provide vital information.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should contact DC Gemma Garner at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/74481/22.