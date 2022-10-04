News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man arrested after woman assaulted in Norfolk town

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:13 PM October 4, 2022
A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted near to the Chase pub in Thetford

A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted near to the Chase pub in Thetford - Credit: Google

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a woman was assaulted in Thetford.

The attack happened near to the Chase Public House in Newtown in the afternoon of Friday, September 23.

The man was arrested in connection with the incident and was questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Police believe the assault was witnessed by two men who could provide vital information.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should contact DC Gemma Garner at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/74481/22.

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hagon, left, and Jerram Garrett, CA Seafoods management team

Former pub to reopen as seafood restaurant

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon