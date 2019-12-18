Search

Man set to appear in court next month after stabbing in Thetford

PUBLISHED: 13:05 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 18 December 2019

Police on the scene of a stabbing in Thetford. Picture: Archant

Police on the scene of a stabbing in Thetford. Picture: Archant

A man will appear in court next year after being charged following a stabbing.

Officers were called to a home in St Albans Way, the Abbey Estate in Thetford, at about 1.40am on Monday, December 9.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was stabbed several times in the back and arms but received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Dawid Michalewicz, 21, of Gloucester Way, Thetford, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a knife in a public place.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrate's Court last week when the case was formally sent to Ipswich Crown Court. He will next appear on January 9.

Police were praised for their response to the stabbing which came just weeks after the murder of David Lawal, 25, who was found stabbed to death in Brandon Road in the town in October.

