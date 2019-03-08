Man arrested after stolen VW Golf found abandoned

The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A man has been arrested after a car believed to have been stolen in Downham Market was found abandoned in King's Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say the keys to a silver VW Golf were stolen during a burglary in Priory Road, between 10pm on Thursday, June 6 and 7am on Friday, June 7.

The stolen vehicle was later discovered on the Hardwick roundabout in King's Lynn at about 10.20pm on Sunday, June 15.

A man in his 30s, from the Downham Market area was arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have spotted the car and its driver on the roundabout or the slip road off the A47 at around 10.20pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Sam Harris at King's Lynn CID on 101.