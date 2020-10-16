Search

Woman in her 20s sexually assaulted in city centre

PUBLISHED: 13:23 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 16 October 2020

Queens Road in Norwich, near where a woman was sexual assaulted. Picture: Google

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after a woman was victim to a serious sexual assault in the city centre.

In the early hours of Monday, October 12, between 12am and 12.45am, a woman aged in her 20s was sexually assaulted in Queen’s Road, Norwich.

The incident happened close to the Marsh building, which is near the St Stephens roundabout.

A man from the Norwich area was arrested in connection with the assault, but has since been released on police bail until Friday, November 6.

Officers have now appealed for any witnesses to come forward and assist in the investigation - in particular two men who were in a white van and are believed to have spoken to the woman around the time.

Anybody who has information regarding the assault should contact DC Laurence Oakes on 101 quoting 36/71831/30 - or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

