Man arrested after assault at 80s music event in Sandringham

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault at an 80s music event in Sandringham over the August bank holiday weekend.

The incident was reported to have happened at Sandringham House at 10.30pm on Saturday, August 27, in the main car park at the music weekend and involved a man and a woman.

Following the incident, a man in his 40s was arrested and questioned at King's Lynn police station.

He has since been released on bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage has been asked to contact DC Lucie Pinner and quote reference 36/66559/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.