News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man armed with crowbar steals cash from north Norfolk post office

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:03 PM September 2, 2022
An arrest has been made after a man armed with a crowbar stole cash from a post office in Wells

An arrest has been made after a man armed with a crowbar stole cash from a post office in Wells - Credit: Google

An arrest has been made after a man armed with a crowbar stole cash from a north Norfolk post office. 

Police were called to Station Road, in Wells-next-the-Sea, just before 4.45pm yesterday (September 1) to reports of a robbery. 

The suspect was reported to have been holding a crowbar after entering the building, before stealing a substantial amount of cash. 

Nobody was hurt during the incident. 

A man was later arrested in Dereham, that same evening, on suspicion of robbery. 

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police station for questioning where he was further arrested in connection with three other robberies that had taken place in Suffolk over the last month. 

The earlier incidents of robbery in Suffolk are as follows: 

Most Read

  1. 1 CCTV issued after incident on rapids at Center Parcs
  2. 2 RECAP: Norwich City Transfer Deadline Day
  3. 3 Smoke billows after fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
  1. 4 Teacher who took 'upskirting' pictures of pupils jailed
  2. 5 City supporter banned from games after racist abuse reported by fellow fans
  3. 6 City shop to close amid falling sales and rising costs
  4. 7 WATCH: Moment Norwich drug dealer is arrested
  5. 8 Dental surgery which went under owes more than £400,000 to the NHS
  6. 9 Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale
  7. 10 New seaside chippy opens despite 'price of everything' going up
  • Lavenham on July 27 
  • Clare on August 3
  • Claydon on August 25

Suffolk Police will continue to investigate all four incidents, supported by Norfolk Police.

Officers will also be conducting reassurance patrols in the Wells area. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident in Wells-next-the-Sea (crime reference number 36/67933/22), or those with information about any of the four incidents should contact Suffolk Police quoting the relevant crime number. 

Call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 12/05/22 of Dan Walker, as BBC Breakfast sport presenter Mike Bushell was also amon

Norfolk village to feature in new Channel 5 show

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton rescue

Man who fell from cliffs at Hunstanton jailed for killing wife

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Hungry Hugos is a new pop-up kitchen and takeaway which has launched in Acle. 

Chef, 21, launches pop-up kitchen and takeaway in Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sam Taylor

Appeal for roofer who was seriously injured in fall at Norfolk factory

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon