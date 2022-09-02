Man armed with crowbar steals cash from north Norfolk post office
- Credit: Google
An arrest has been made after a man armed with a crowbar stole cash from a north Norfolk post office.
Police were called to Station Road, in Wells-next-the-Sea, just before 4.45pm yesterday (September 1) to reports of a robbery.
The suspect was reported to have been holding a crowbar after entering the building, before stealing a substantial amount of cash.
Nobody was hurt during the incident.
A man was later arrested in Dereham, that same evening, on suspicion of robbery.
He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police station for questioning where he was further arrested in connection with three other robberies that had taken place in Suffolk over the last month.
The earlier incidents of robbery in Suffolk are as follows:
- Lavenham on July 27
- Clare on August 3
- Claydon on August 25
Suffolk Police will continue to investigate all four incidents, supported by Norfolk Police.
Officers will also be conducting reassurance patrols in the Wells area.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident in Wells-next-the-Sea (crime reference number 36/67933/22), or those with information about any of the four incidents should contact Suffolk Police quoting the relevant crime number.
Call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.