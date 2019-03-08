Search

Man arrested after ramming a police car

PUBLISHED: 07:21 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:21 25 October 2019

A man has been arrested after ramming a police car in west Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been arrested after ramming a police car in west Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been arrested after ramming a police car during a car chase.

The police pursuit took place in Fincham near Downham Market on Thursday.

Following the chase, the man was arrested and has been remanded in custody due to appear in court charged with seven offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

No police officers were injured during the chase.

