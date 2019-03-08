Man arrested after ramming a police car

A man has been arrested after ramming a police car during a car chase.

The police pursuit took place in Fincham near Downham Market on Thursday.

Following the chase, the man was arrested and has been remanded in custody due to appear in court charged with seven offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

No police officers were injured during the chase.