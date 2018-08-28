Search

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:44 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:44 24 December 2018

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

A 38-year-old man who punched a police officer has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage following an incident in Norwich.

Officers were called to Beecheno Road last night (Sunday, December 23) in relation to a domestic incident where property had been damaged.

Police attended and the man was further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker after punching a police officer.

The man remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

Norwich Police took to social media to inform the public about the incident overnight, tweeting: “One male arrested for Criminal Damage.

“He was further arrested for assault on an emergency worker when officers went to arrest him. #TeamTwo #PC1825 #PC1787 #ProtectTheProtectors #NotAcceptable #PC1142”.

