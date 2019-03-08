Video

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich Archant

Police raced to a Norwich restaurant after a woman reported a man said he was going to stab her.

Sgt Mark Shepherd said a woman had gone into Bethel Street Police Station to report that she had been approached by a man while she was in McDonalds who “said he was going to stab her”.

After the woman reported the incident at just after 1pm on Monday (March 11) a number of officers were sent to the Haymarket branch of McDonald’s where the suspect was found.

He was searched and although no weapons were found on him, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

He was led out of the restaurant in handcuffs and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for questioning.

The incident happened as Norfolk Police launched a knife amnesty with a week of action cracking down on knife crime in the city.