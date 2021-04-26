News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Video

Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:05 PM April 26, 2021    Updated: 4:26 PM April 26, 2021
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Police at a house in Yarmouth Road, Kirby Cane, after a man was arrested for attempted murder. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found with stab wounds.

Norfolk Police were called to the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay, shortly after 8.40am on Monday morning, April 26, following reports a woman had been seen in distress.

The woman was then seen being driven away from the address, before Suffolk Police were called at 11.20am after a woman was found with stab wounds in the Nacton area of Ipswich.

She was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Police have closed Levington Road in Nacton, which leads onto Church Road. 

Police have closed Levington Road in Nacton, which leads onto Church Road. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Detective Inspector Tom Smith, from Norfolk Police, said: "We are at the early stages of our investigation but enquiries are ongoing to establish the events leading up to the woman sustaining her injuries.

"However, we do believe those involved are known to each other."

Church Road in Nacton is currently closed and a police cordon is in place.

A police car is parked outside a home on Yarmouth Road while an officer stands duty.

