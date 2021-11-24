Breaking
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in King's Lynn
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in King's Lynn.
A woman, thought to be in her 40s, was found dead at an address on Thoresby Avenue at 8.34am on Tuesday following reports of a concern for safety.
The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for medical treatment. He will be questioned by detectives investigating the death in due course.
A police cordon has been put in place while enquiries take place to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
As of Wednesday morning, a police vehicle remained outside the property.
Initial enquiries suggest both parties were known to each other, and officers believe this to be an isolated incident.
A Home Office post-mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.