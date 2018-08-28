Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man arrested after video of King’s Lynn assault posted on social media

PUBLISHED: 21:36 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:36 07 January 2019

Picture: Archant

Picture: Archant

A man has been arrested after a video of an assault in King’s Lynn was circulated on social media.

Police were made aware of the footage of the attack, which they said wasn’t reported to them at the time.

On Monday night, King’s Lynn Police said on Twitter: “We’re aware of a video posted on social media showing an assault in Lynn town centre.

“As a result of the video, officers have been making enquiries about the incident, which wasn’t reported to police at the time.

“A male has tonight been arrested in connection with the incident.”

The arrest comes after two boys and a girl were arrested in King’s Lynn after footage of an assault on Christmas Day was also posted on social media.

They were later released on police bail and are due to attend King’s Lynn police station on Monday, January 24.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Most Read

Man dies following Halesworth incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: The moment thieves steal father’s scooter from hotel car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for new Lidl approved despite last minute objections from Tesco

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

‘Winter surge’ flood warnings across Norfolk and Suffolk coastlines

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Poster threatens to spit-roast dogs whose owners don’t clean up after them

Dog mess poster in Overstrand. Picture: submitted

Police consider prosecution over death of motocyclist on A148

Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash on the A148 where Nathan Robinson was killed. Photo: Adam Lazzari
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists