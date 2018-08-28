Man arrested after video of King’s Lynn assault posted on social media

A man has been arrested after a video of an assault in King’s Lynn was circulated on social media.

We're aware of a video posted on social media showing an assault in Lynn town centre. As a result of the video, officers have been making enquiries about the incident, which wasn't reported to police at the time. A male has tonight been arrested in connection with the incident. — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) January 7, 2019

Police were made aware of the footage of the attack, which they said wasn’t reported to them at the time.

On Monday night, King’s Lynn Police said on Twitter: “We’re aware of a video posted on social media showing an assault in Lynn town centre.

“As a result of the video, officers have been making enquiries about the incident, which wasn’t reported to police at the time.

“A male has tonight been arrested in connection with the incident.”

The arrest comes after two boys and a girl were arrested in King’s Lynn after footage of an assault on Christmas Day was also posted on social media.

They were later released on police bail and are due to attend King’s Lynn police station on Monday, January 24.