Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Disruptive passenger' stood in front of train

PUBLISHED: 14:49 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 09 August 2019

Police were called to Beccles involving an incident on a Greater Anglia train . Picture: Sonya Brown

Police were called to Beccles involving an incident on a Greater Anglia train . Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

A man has been arrested after standing in front of a train in Suffolk, an hour after allegedly being thrown off an earlier service.

British Tranport Police were called to Beccles rail station at 7.25pm on Thursday (August 8), following a report a man was on the tracks and standing in front of a train.

It is alleged the 27-year-old man had been removed from a previous train for anti-social behaviour.

Police confirmed the man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of anti-social behaviour. He has now been released while officers investigate further enquiries.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary confirmed police were called to the town following reports a man stood in front of a train at Brampton, near Beccles.

You may also want to watch:

According to Greater Anglia, rail services in the region were delayed on Thursday night because of disruptive passengers on the Ipswich to Lowestoft train.

The rail operator initially indicated there was a problem at just before 6.15pm on Thursday, tweeting that the Ipswich to Lowestoft (18.58 Darsham) was 12 minutes late due to "disruptive passengers".

They later tweeted that services may be delayed by up to 30 minutes because of the problems, with disruption expected until about 10pm.

The disruption also meant trains departing Ipswich and Lowestoft were delayed.

Greater Anglia then stated "police are on site and dealing with the situation" and apologised to passengers who might have been affected.

But at about 8.40pm the rail operator announced that all lines had reopened, despite the earlier problems.

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Police called to fight at Chapelfield clothing store

A fight broke out in a city centre clothes shop and spilled out onto the street yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Streetview

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

Crammed passengers to wait until autumn for new beach-bound trains

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Maz Brooks

Hoteliers to appear on new Channel 4 show hosted by Gogglebox stars

Hannah Springham, centre, with Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker. Pictures: Channel 4/ Freeform Productions
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists