'Disruptive passenger' stood in front of train

A man has been arrested after standing in front of a train in Suffolk, an hour after allegedly being thrown off an earlier service.

British Tranport Police were called to Beccles rail station at 7.25pm on Thursday (August 8), following a report a man was on the tracks and standing in front of a train.

It is alleged the 27-year-old man had been removed from a previous train for anti-social behaviour.

Police confirmed the man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of anti-social behaviour. He has now been released while officers investigate further enquiries.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary confirmed police were called to the town following reports a man stood in front of a train at Brampton, near Beccles.

According to Greater Anglia, rail services in the region were delayed on Thursday night because of disruptive passengers on the Ipswich to Lowestoft train.

The rail operator initially indicated there was a problem at just before 6.15pm on Thursday, tweeting that the Ipswich to Lowestoft (18.58 Darsham) was 12 minutes late due to "disruptive passengers".

They later tweeted that services may be delayed by up to 30 minutes because of the problems, with disruption expected until about 10pm.

The disruption also meant trains departing Ipswich and Lowestoft were delayed.

Greater Anglia then stated "police are on site and dealing with the situation" and apologised to passengers who might have been affected.

But at about 8.40pm the rail operator announced that all lines had reopened, despite the earlier problems.