Man arrested after fight breaks out in Dereham

PUBLISHED: 09:34 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 19 June 2019

Police are appealing for information.

Police are appealing for information. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man has been arrested after a fight broke out in Dereham.

The incident happened at around 2am outside The Main Event nightclub on Quebec Street on Sunday June 9.

Several men were involved in an altercation and one man sustained serious injuries including cuts to his face. He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A man is his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident at Wymondham Investigation Centre.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for information following the assault.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information should contact PC Paul Gladman on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

