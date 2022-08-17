Man arrested after fight in King's Lynn town centre

A man has been arrested following a fight in Austin Street, King's Lynn - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested following a fight in King's Lynn.

Police were called to Austin Street at 7.39pm on Tuesday, August 16, after reports of a fight in the town.

Two people were involved in the altercation and no injuries were reported.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was taken to the King's Lynn police station for questioning where he remains.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident.