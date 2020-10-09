Man drives car at police after being ordered to stop

King's Lynn police said a man had driven his car at them when he was ordered to stop. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

A man tried to plough his car into police when officers told him to stop and he refused to do so.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King’s Lynn police said that the man had been arrested after driving his car at police overnight.

They said that they had asked the driver to stop, but instead he drove his car at them.

Police said he had been arrested for failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.