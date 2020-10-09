Man drives car at police after being ordered to stop
PUBLISHED: 07:38 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:38 09 October 2020
Norfolk Constabulary
A man tried to plough his car into police when officers told him to stop and he refused to do so.
King’s Lynn police said that the man had been arrested after driving his car at police overnight.
They said that they had asked the driver to stop, but instead he drove his car at them.
Police said he had been arrested for failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.