Man arrested after large quantity of class A drugs found in Norwich

Police have recovered a large quantity of class A drugs in Norwich.

Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested a man for drug offences after the drugs were discovered.

Norwich Police tweeted: "Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested one male for drugs offences and recovered a large quantity of suspected class A drugs #opgravity #countylines #NPT #PC856."

Meanwhile, Norwich officers have been patrolling the Town Close area of Norwich following reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Norwich Police tweeted: "PC Barton and PC Chambers have been on vehicle and foot patrol in the Town Close area this afternoon following reports of drug use and ASB. Please report any issues or concerns to us. 999 in an emergency and 101 or via our website for non-emergencies ‍♀️ ‍♂️ #NSSNT #PC1090 #PC1642."