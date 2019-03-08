Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after large quantity of class A drugs found in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 20:42 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:42 05 September 2019

Drugs found by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Drugs found by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Archant

Police have recovered a large quantity of class A drugs in Norwich.

Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested a man for drug offences after the drugs were discovered.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Police tweeted: "Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested one male for drugs offences and recovered a large quantity of suspected class A drugs #opgravity #countylines #NPT #PC856."

Meanwhile, Norwich officers have been patrolling the Town Close area of Norwich following reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Norwich Police tweeted: "PC Barton and PC Chambers have been on vehicle and foot patrol in the Town Close area this afternoon following reports of drug use and ASB. Please report any issues or concerns to us. 999 in an emergency and 101 or via our website for non-emergencies ‍♀️ ‍♂️ #NSSNT #PC1090 #PC1642."

Most Read

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man on trial for grooming and sexually abusing girl denies any sexual contact with her, jury hears

Shane Vertigan, who used to be a traffic warden. Picture: Archant

Driver stopped by police on A11 in Norwich found to have drugs in system

Motorist tested positive for drugs after stop on A11 in Norwich. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists