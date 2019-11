Man arrested after city centre police chase

Norwich police officers arrested a man after a city centre police chase. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man was arrested for stealing after a city centre police chase.

Norwich Police tweeted on Wednesday evening: "Male tried to run off from PC Tassie & PC Chard today when spotted in the city centre.

"After a short footchase he was caught and arrested for multiple theft offences and for going equipped."