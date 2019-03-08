CCTV cameras help catch man who broke into van
PUBLISHED: 06:49 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:49 20 March 2019
A man spotted by CCTV cameras breaking into a van in Great Yarmouth has been arrested.
Great Yarmouth Police tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning that the man was in custody.
They said: “Male spotted on CCTV in Yarmouth breaking into van, located with CCTV assistance.
“Turns out we needed to speak to him about something else and a warrant was issued for his arrest.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.