Police arrest man after bus driver assaulted in the street in Norwich

A Sanders bus on Edward Street. Picture: Archant Archant

A man has been arrested following an assault on a bus driver in Norwich.

On Monday the driver of a Sanders coach, a man aged in his 50s, was driving the 44A bus from Anglia Square to Edward Street when two men stepped in front of the vehicle.

The bus driver swerved to avoid hitting them, before getting off the vehicle to talk to them.

He was then approached by another man, police said, who punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The incident happened at about 4.40pm on Monday, and saw the driver rushed to hospital with a head injury, where he remained on

Tuesday night.

A man, aged in his 30s and from the Norwich area, was arrested on Thursday (April 4) afternoon in connection with the incident.

He remains in police custody where he will be questioned by officers later today.