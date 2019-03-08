Man arrested after being caught driving while disqualified

A motorist has been arrested after they were caught driving while disqualified and in possession of a class B drug.

South Norfolk police stopped the driver during proactive vehicle checks on the A47 on Sunday night.

After stopping the car, the driver was found to be driving while disqualified and in possession of a class B drug.

As a result they were arrested and their vehicle seized.