Arrest after man suffered face injuries in an attack in Brandon
PUBLISHED: 18:13 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 25 June 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested after a person was hospitalised after suffering from face injuries in an attack at a Norfolk town.
Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service to reports of an injured man on Bury Road in Brandon on Thursday at 00.30am.
The man had face injuries and was hospitalised but has now been released home.
Officers are investigating the circumstances of the attack.
Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident but he has now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anybody who witnessed an assault in the vicinity of Bury Road late last night are asked to contact Bury St Edmunds police quoting reference 35217/20.
