Arrest after man suffered face injuries in an attack in Brandon

A man was injured on Bury Road in Brandon. Picture: Google Archant

A man has been arrested after a person was hospitalised after suffering from face injuries in an attack at a Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service to reports of an injured man on Bury Road in Brandon on Thursday at 00.30am.

You may also want to watch:

The man had face injuries and was hospitalised but has now been released home.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the attack.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident but he has now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anybody who witnessed an assault in the vicinity of Bury Road late last night are asked to contact Bury St Edmunds police quoting reference 35217/20.